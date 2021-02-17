MediShares Price Up 61.6% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $445,946.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

