Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.41. 83,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.