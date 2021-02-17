Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $184,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. 83,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

