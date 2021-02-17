Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 609,184 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 42,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

