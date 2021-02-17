Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Tops $64.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.91 or 0.00450960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,418,788 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

