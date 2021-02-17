Melon (MLN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

