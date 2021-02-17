Meme Trading 66.2% Higher This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $1,331.97 or 0.02544243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and $7.94 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00502775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004833 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

