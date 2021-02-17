Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00510605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00032786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004801 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.61 or 0.02449882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

