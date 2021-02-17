MenaPay (MPAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $66,855.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00061804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00852545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.89 or 0.04941644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015983 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.