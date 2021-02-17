MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 2.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI traded down $81.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,858.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

