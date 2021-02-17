Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

