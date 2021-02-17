Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 8th Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

