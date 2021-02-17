Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $230,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. 313,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,545. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

