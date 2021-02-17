Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $423,727.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00323582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00070254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00453122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,426.29 or 0.86909715 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,299,743,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars.

