Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 37,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00. Mercurity Fintech has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

