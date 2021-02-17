Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.