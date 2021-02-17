Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.