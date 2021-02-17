Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0826 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $904,826.01 and $350,602.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00083766 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

