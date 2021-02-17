Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

MMSI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,290. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

