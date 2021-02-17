Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.33

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 5036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

