Meta (MTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.40 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Meta has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $61.40 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00006776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.