Metadium (META) Price Up 42.1% Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $38.20 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.