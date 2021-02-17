MetaHash Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $227,289.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00304671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00084708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00454370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178662 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,550,393,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,215,398 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

