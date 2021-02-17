Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

