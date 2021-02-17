MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Cap of $319,218.35

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $319,218.35 and $38,786.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.