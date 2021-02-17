Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $19.53 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.53 million and $803,005.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.97 or 0.03501329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,843,544 coins and its circulating supply is 79,843,440 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

