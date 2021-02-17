Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Hits $518,924.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $518,924.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.