Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.36

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.36 and traded as high as C$49.64. Methanex Co. (MX.TO) shares last traded at C$47.08, with a volume of 237,254 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on MX shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective (down previously from C$49.00) on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.40.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.36.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.