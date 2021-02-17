Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 10.30% of Methanex worth $360,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

MEOH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 3,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

