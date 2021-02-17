MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.