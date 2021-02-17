MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 76.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 28.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 67,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.