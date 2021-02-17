Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.32

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.32 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.95). Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 148.85 ($1.94), with a volume of 950,352 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.29. The company has a market cap of £258.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

