Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.84

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.84 and traded as low as $42.88. Metro shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

MTRAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

