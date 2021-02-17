Metronome Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $30.37 million and $87,550.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

