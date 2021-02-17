MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 25,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

MGM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

