Michael (Mike) Rogers Acquires 25,000 Shares of Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Stock

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) insider Michael (Mike) Rogers acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,250 ($9,472.17).

TLY stock opened at GBX 29.80 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £54.29 million and a PE ratio of -140.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.53. Totally plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Totally plc (TLY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Totally plc (TLY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Totally plc (TLY.L)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

