Michelangelo Volpi Sells 426,697 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $3,029,259.24.

On Friday, November 27th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 37,368 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $802,290.96.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 143,387 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $3,074,217.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

