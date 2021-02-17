Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), with a volume of 112170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.19 million and a PE ratio of 20.73.

In other Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) news, insider Anthony (Tony) Morris acquired 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,376.96 ($33,155.16).

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

