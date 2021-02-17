MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.75. 15,998,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 18,137,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55 and a beta of 3.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

