Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 32.4%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s share price rose 32.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 23,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

