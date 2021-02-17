MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Down 8.1%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 21,394,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 5,239,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.