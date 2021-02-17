Midas One Day Volume Reaches $3,903.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Midas has a market cap of $2.97 million and $3,903.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

