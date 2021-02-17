Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker Sells 1,000 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00.

MSBI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 136,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.