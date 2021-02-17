MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.39 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and $249.78 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 82% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00318483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00082105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00073956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00084506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00452029 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,715.03 or 0.85960675 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

