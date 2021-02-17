Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.43

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and traded as low as $37.48. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 190,051 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

