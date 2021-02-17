Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.60% of Millicom International Cellular worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

