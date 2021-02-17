MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00033351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $185.76 million and approximately $698,673.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00497437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004672 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.23 or 0.02401000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,705,157 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

