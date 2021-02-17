Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Gap Down to $135.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76), but opened at GBX 130 ($1.70). Mind Gym shares last traded at GBX 125.66 ($1.64), with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a PE ratio of 103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

In other news, insider Ruby M. Smith purchased 32,000 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.