MINDOL Achieves Market Cap of $58.18 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $58.18 million and $390,050.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

