Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 15,747 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,300,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

